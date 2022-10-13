“A wrong day for democracy, the worst of times happened”

On the afternoon of this October 12, at the UN Security Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, once again criticized Iván Duque’s mandate.

Leyva, last week, at the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), questioned the former president for the way he handled diplomatic relations with Venezuelarestored since the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the Presidency, and this Wednesday he did so due to the handling he gave to the Peace Accords, inherited from the government of Juan Manuel Santos.

referring to the book History of two citiesby Charles Dickens –which narrates life in London and Paris during the French Revolution, in which the former is shown as a symbol of order and the latter of chaos– Álvaro Leyva compared the hope for peace before June 2018 and the anxiety after that date, with the election of Iván Duque as head of state.

To refer to the peace process advanced by Juan Manuel Santos, he commented:

“In the stellar moments of the process, it seemed that in the manner of Charles Dickens’s tale of the two cities, it was the best of times, the stage of wisdom, of faith, the period of light, the spring of life. We had all the perspectives, we were walking straight to heaven.”

Meanwhile, to refer to the Colombian reality after the arrival of Duque to the Casa de Nariño, he stated:

“On Sunday, June 17, 2018, a person who had received the mandate to tear peace to shreds came to power in our country, a harmful will manifested at the polls, also driven by a not-so-invisible hand, which emerged beyond our borders, which He managed to do a lot of damage to us”.

It is worth remembering that the date in question was when Iván Duque, candidate for the Democratic Center, defeated Gustavo Petro in the second round of the presidential elections. Regarding that day, the foreign minister also said: “A wrong day for democracy, because democracy, unfortunately, is sometimes wrong. Dickens’ contradictory dilemma was brought up: there was the worst of times, the stage of bewilderment, the time of unbelief of darkness, the winter of despair. Walking towards heaven was left to lead us to the abyss.

Congratulations to the Petro government at the UN

Through its Twitter account, the Foreign Ministry shared some of the congratulations from other nations to the government of Gustavo Petro.

One of them, the representative of the United Arab Emirates to the UN Security Council, said: “We commend President Gustavo Petro’s continued efforts to fully and fully implement the final peace agreement. We reiterate our commitment to Colombia in its journey to achieve that stability and sustainable peace.”

Meanwhile, the representative of Brazil, Ronaldo Costa Filho, commented: “We are pleased to recognize that the government of President Gustavo Petro has manifested since his electoral campaign commitment to the full implementation of the peace agreement”.

And he added: “Brazil congratulates the Government and the Colombian people for finding and consolidating a path of peace and prosperity for all Colombians. They have shown that they have the political will and the conditions to control the violence.”

On the other hand, the representative of France stressed the importance of creating public policies to give stability to the ‘total peace’ that Petro points to. “Viable socio-economic opportunities must be offered to the population that has suffered as a result of the conflict, we welcome the Government’s commitment to do more in terms of access to land and rural reforms,” she said.