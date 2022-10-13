A former Cuban deputy who was close to Mariela Castro’s CENESEX arrives in the US

Luis Ángel Adán Roble, the first openly gay deputy in the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) and who resigned from that seat in 2019 after a public controversy with the official National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX), directed by Mariela Castro, arrived in the US.

“Goal accomplished. (…) I am happy not only to have arrived, but also for so many expressions of affection. Now to get ahead,” he wrote on his Facebook wall, illustrating his publication with a photo of him upon arrival. The header of the post underlines that its author “feels blessed in the United States of America.”

Adán Roble thanked several people and “everyone who helped me in some way, encouraged me and gave me their blessing in such an important decision. If I missed someone, forgive me, leave me a comment.”

Last January, Adán Roble had announced that he was leaving his profession as a doctor from a Havana hospital because that job did not guarantee “a decent salary.”

In another publication on his Facebook wall, he shared a photo of himself from his consultation at the Freyre de Andrade Hospital, in the Cuban capital, with the text: “My last photo as a doctor, for now.”

“I began the process of withdrawing from the specialty for various reasons, one of them physical exhaustion. It is no secret to anyone that I have been working as a waiter in a bar at night for several years. The salary of 5,600 pesos (approximately 56 dollars at the exchange current) monthly is negligible compared to the work we do. Life is expensive in a country with inflation of more than 70%,” he said, referring to the deprivation that even professionals suffer due to the serious economic crisis that affects the island.

“Thanks to my family and friends, always for their support. I do not lose hope of working in the health sector again one day, but with minimum conditions and a decent salary,” he concluded.

Before resigning his seat in the Cuban ANPP, Adán Roble had been harshly questioned by CENESEX for complaining on his social networks about the little help he received from that institution and from the Faculty of Medicine to process a trip to Colombia to participate in the VII Regional Conference of ILGALAC (International Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Trans and Intersex for Latin America and the Caribbean).

In May 2019, Adán Roble supported the independent LGBTI March that took place in Havana and was repressed by the regime, and then harshly criticized by Mariela Castro herself. However, he later questioned the participants in it, suggesting that they might have been paid to hold it.

In February 2021, he also denounced having been “regulated” by the Ministry of the Interior for considering him a “person of public interest”. With the application of this figure, the Cuban regime prevents activists, opponents and independent journalists from traveling outside the country.

According to Adán Roble at the time, his inclusion on the list took place after he refused to be “prepared” as a State Security agent to operate at the University of Havana while he was studying medicine.