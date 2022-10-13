“A disappointment, we had to aspire to more”

In his analysis of the game, the key for Busquets was how poorly they assimilated Inter Milan’s first goal.

“A disappointment it was a difficult group but we had to aspire to more with the work and the signings that have been made. It’s not mathematical, it’s very difficult, we’re going to try but we don’t depend on ourselves and we are sad for that,” he said on Movistar.

“The first part we have been good, we have dominated and we have gone ahead but in the second everything has changed, we had the same intention but their goal has dislocated us. It has given them a plus and it has taken it away from us. We have had more losses, more lack of control, they have done us a lot of damage in the cons and we have been in tow, ”he said.

“It seems that when they score a goal for us, it’s chaos. There was a long game left, we tried but it caused us to not be precise or well placed, hence his counterattacks, ”he added.

Busquets admitted mistakes Both defensively and in the last meters that were key to not achieving victory and he acknowledged that what happened affects the Santiago Bernabéu derby on Sunday.

“We have not been as forceful in the areas that we needed and that is paid for in the Champions League. We have not been lucky, we have made enough merits in other games to get something more and today it was a heads and tails that went wrong in the second half, ”he said.

“It is clear that yes (it affects for the classic), the feeling with which we have finished the second part is not pleasant. Now we have to prepare the classic but there is no other choice but to get up ”, she sentenced.

