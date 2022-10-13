Sports

10 players are involved in acts of indiscipline with the national team

There were ten players who were involved in acts of indiscipline in the last concentration of the national team prior to the friendly match for the FIFA date against Peru. The Regularization Committee announced that it has finished the investigations and it will be the Disciplinary Commission that determines the punishments for these selected ones.

In a video published by FESFUT, the president of the Regularization Committee, Humberto Sáenz, confirmed that after the investigation, “The Committee considers that if there are conducts susceptible that must be punished. Ten players from the national team are involved and each of them will be called to determine the process.”

However, the interim manager confirmed that the names of these players will not be revealed until the discipline determines the punishments for each of those involved in acts of indiscipline at the concentration of the blue and white in Washington last month.

“The names cannot be revealed because the Disciplinary Commission must determine the seriousness of the facts,” confirmed Sáenz in a brief statement after concluding the investigation and that it was already handed over to the authorities in the next instance.

He recalled that “we handed over the information that we managed to collect and we handed it over to the Disciplinary Commission and they will follow the guidelines to determine the sanction and to qualify the seriousness of the acts,” he concluded.

