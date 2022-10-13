◉Watch LIVE Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the MLB Division Series

TODAY | The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres squad in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. All the details in Bolavip.

LIVE | Los Angeles Dodgers is measured again before San Diego Padres East Wednesday October 12 in duel that corresponds to the second game of the National League Division Series in a contest that will be followed by several fans of the hot ball. Find out all the details of the confrontation: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel to watch ONLINE LIVE.

Both ninths faced each other on Tuesday night in a contest that ended 5-2 in favor of the Dodgers, the team with the best performance in the MLB regular phase.

The story in this new evening will be different and the intention of San Diego will be to overcome the adverse result in order to make it clear that it has all the talent to dethrone one of the teams that will fight for the championship.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: When and what time to watch MLB 2022 live?

The second game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres for the Divisional Series is played TODAY, Wednesday, October 12 at the Dodger Stadium from 8:37 p.m. (ET), 7:37 p.m. (CT), 6:37 p.m. (MT) and 5:37 p.m. (PT) in the United States.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 02:37 hours.

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 9:37 p.m.

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 8:37 p.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 7:37 p.m.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 6:37 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Which channel broadcasts MLB 2022?

USA: Fox Sports 1

Worldwide Streaming: MLBTV.

Mexico and the Dominican Republic: Fox Sports.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Predictions