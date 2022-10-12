Entertainment

Yanet García takes all eyes when posing with fire red mesh microbody

Photo of CodeList CodeList48 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The model Yanet Garcia 31 years old is one of the most followed women on social networks for her talent and beauty. The young woman knew how to convert and went from being Televisa’s “weather girl” to one of the stars of the paid adult content platform “Only Fans” where she is all the rage.

Yanet Garcia She is also very active on the little camera social network, where she promotes much of her work and accumulates more than 14 million followers from all corners of the world who closely follow her steps. The brunette also shows her best looks and poses since she is a benchmark for fashion and trends.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList48 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The 7 things you did not see on television from the Latin Billboard Awards 2022

2 weeks ago

Harry and Meghan make their role in society clear, apart from the monarchy

1 week ago

The saddest episode of “El chavo del 8” that they eliminated so as not to ruin the childhood of many

1 week ago

Benito Castro and his drug addiction that marked his relationship with Paco Stanley

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button