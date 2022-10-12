Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Finalist, Dies at 23

The singer Willie Spencefinalist of the 19th edition of “American Idol”died at the age of 23 after injuries sustained in a car accident, reported today, Wednesday, several specialized media, such as Page Six.

The Douglas Now portal, a local news page for the city of Douglas in the state of Georgia, where Spence lived with his family, indicated that the accident occurred in Tennessee.

“We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light for millions around the world. He will be missed”reads the post on his Facebook account.

Later, a relative confirmed to the American portal TMZ that Spence had had problems with one of the tires on the vehicle, but that, he alleges, he fixed it before continuing on his route to Atlanta.

Then the interpreter “crashed into a truck that was parked on the side of the road.”

Precisely, Spence’s last publication on his social networks was a video in which he is seen singing inside a vehicle.

“Lord you are my hiding place (Lord, you are my hiding place)”intoned the young man, demonstrating his vocal and interpretive skills.

Singer Katharine McPheewho performed a duet with Spence during the reality showannounced the young man’s death in his stories on Instagram and mentioned that the last video was published “just before” his accident.

McPhee also posted a video of the moment they met during the TV show, accompanied by several heartbreak emojis.

“I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet Willie Spence passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and never promises anything. God, he saves his soul. It was a pleasure singing with you and meeting you.”wrote.

During the contest, Spence and McPhee sang as a duet, in early April 2021, the song “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli Y Celine Dion.

Message from Katharine McPhee on the passing of Willie Spence. (Capture)

Another of the personalities who lamented the death of the young singer was the film producer randall emmettwho called Spence his “friend.”

“My heart is broken and my prayers are with his family. I was lucky that he sang for me live at my house and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched a lot of us. My heart is broken,” she wrote alongside a photo he posted of Spence in a story on his Instagram account.

Messages from Randall Emmett on the unexpected death of Willie Spence. (Capture)

According to the description of a concert that Spence had scheduled in London, on November 12, the singer began his musical career at the age of 3.

“He started singing in his grandfather’s congregation at a church in Florida. He then started making videos of himself singing and started posting them on his social media accounts.”they explained.

“Willie continued to use his voice to touch the hearts of people around the world”add the small biography.

The 19th edition of “American Idol” ended on May 23, 2021 with the participant Chayce Beckham becoming the winner.