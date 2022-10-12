Why did Don Francisco become an Uber driver?

Fans of the popular television host, Don Francisco, have revived a video in which he is shown as a driver of the transport platform.

A bad streak? No money? Overtime? These are some of the unusual questions that have arisen on social networks after the controversy over a video of Don Francisco identified as an Uber driver was revived.

The charismatic television presenter has once again gone viral on social networks, showing himself as a platform driver on a normal day of work; However, the unusual fact was captured by one of his passengers who recognized him.

Although it was all a joke for the television show, Alberto Sardinas, another of the presenters recorded his trip to share it in his Instagram stories showing the moment in which he had allegedly run into Don Francisco by chance.

Mario Luis Kreutzberger Blumenfeld, better known as Don Francisco, is one of the presenters most loved by the public due to his extensive career.

Who was the presenter of Teletón de Chile for 42 years jokes with Sardinas and tells him “(I feel) very well, we are already arriving, it takes us 17 minutes to arrive, normally this trip lasts 45 minutes, of course I came 90 miles, but it doesn’t matter, I pay the ticket” and both communicators start laughing.

Don Francisco and his success

A recognized figure throughout Latin America due to his family show “Sábado Gigante”, which was broadcast from 1962 to 2015, leaving a mark on millions of viewers who enjoyed the show and even participated in it.

He also enjoys great popularity in his native Chile where he created the Telethon format that sought help for people with disabilities, mainly children, through an entertainment strip.

