While Gabriel Soto and Irina walk away, Geraldine Bazán is already having fun with the handsome leading man

Geraldine Bazan

October 11, 2022 8:33 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The actress of ‘Crown of Tears 2’ has not hidden her liking for her ex’s current problems, with an indiscreet like. However, she would now have a beau to have fun with.

This is Mané de la Parra

Instagram story with Bazán and de la Parra

“At first she didn’t want to but just look how I convinced her,” exclaimed the actor, explaining how much fun he had with Bazán in an inflatable but all in an event of the recording of the telenovela in which they are partners.