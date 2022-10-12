While Eugenio Derbez recovers, one of his sons reveals that he ended up behind bars

Eugenio Derbez and his family

October 12, 2022 09:30 a.m.

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world in Mexico and his different characters have been iconic for more than one. For this reason, his accident has shocked both people and the media in this country and in Hollywood.

There was a lot of secrecy as to what exactly happened to Derbez. At first, it was just an open rumor and there was not much clarity with the public statement from his wife Alessandra. As the days passed, the information came out that it would be a fracture in one of his shoulders, but not even his own son, José Eduardo, was clear what had happened.

Many versions circulated and Derbez himself had to come out to clarify everything and tell about his long rehabilitation that awaits him. However, he sure had a bad time when one of his children remembered a bitter moment.

When he ended up behind bars

“I was put in jail once, when I was 19 or 20 years old, for driving fast. The patrol stops me and he tells me: what’s wrong with you, are you drugged? ”, revealed his son Vadhir about his mishap, according to the medium TiempoX, and added:

“They could have given me only the punishment, but since the judge was not there because it was Sunday, I had to wait until Monday.”