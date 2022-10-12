When does the Liguilla MX 2022 start?

Midtime Editorial

The agenda has been set for the 2022 Opening Tournament Playoffs, who will crown a new monarch in the MX League, after the bi-championship of the Atlas, which this time did not even enter the Repechage. This Monday, October 10, the official schedules of the matches of the Quarterfinalsemphasizing that the last game to be played in this round will be the Pachuca-Tigers.

It highlights that America and Cruz Azulboth “Large Teams“who are in the Big Party, they will play the same days (Wednesday and Saturday) against Puebla and Rayados del Monterrey, respectively, with the difference that La Maquina will be local at the Azteca Stadium in the Ida against the northerners, while America will receive the Vuelta at the Coloso against the poblanos.

How were the quarterfinals?

Dates and Hours

(1) America vs. Puebla (8)

Going: Wednesday, October 12 at 7:06 p.m. at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium. Lap: Saturday, October 15 at 8:06 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

(2) Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul (7)

Going: Wednesday, October 12 at 9:06 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

at the Azteca Stadium. Lap: Saturday, October 15 at 6:06 p.m. at the BBVA Stadium.

(3) Santos vs. Toluca (6)

Going: Thursday, October 13 at 7:06 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Lap: Sunday, October 16 at 7:06 p.m. at TSM Stadium.

(4) Pachuca vs. Tigers (5)

Going: Thursday, October 13 at 9:06 p.m. at University Stadium.

at University Stadium. Lap: Sunday, October 16 at 9:06 p.m. at the Hidalgo Stadium.

Where to see the Liguilla MX 2022? TV channels

Puebla vs America (Ida): TV broadcast via Aztec TV

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey (Ida): TV broadcast via TUDN

Toluca vs. Santos (First Leg): TV broadcast via TUDN

Tigres vs. Pachuca (First Leg): TV broadcast via TUDN and affiliated

America vs Puebla (2nd leg): TV broadcast via TUDN

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul (2nd leg): TV broadcast via Fox Sports

Santos vs. Toluca (2nd leg): TV broadcast via vix-plus

Pachuca vs Tigres (2nd leg): TV broadcast via Fox Sports

