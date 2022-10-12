News

What is the US plan to control the flow of Venezuelan immigrants on the southern border? | Video

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 17:43 ET (21:43 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

CNN knows details of the US plan. for Venezuelan immigrants playing



2:35

Posted at 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

USA accumulates more than 743,000 pending asylum cases


4:12

Posted at 13:42 ET (17:42 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Migrants feel proud to work in Florida after Ian's passing


4:19

Posted at 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

84 migrants are rescued in South Texas


0:45

Posted at 19:00 ET (23:00 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

What is the future of the DACA program?


6:15

Posted at 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Colombian Navy seizes 35 vessels destined for migrant smuggling


3:17

Posted at 20:01 ET (00:01 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Find out if you qualify to apply to the US visa lottery.


1:54

Posted at 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

The number of migrants who take risks in the Darién jungle is increasing


2:54

Posted at 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT) Friday, September 30, 2022

Learn how to extend your permanent residence card


2:16

Posted at 18:00 ET (22:00 GMT) Friday, September 30, 2022

2 suspected of shooting immigrants arrested


2:36

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

They announce an increase in monthly aid to buy food in the United States: who will benefit?

3 days ago

Distrust in the Government: boredom reigns in the fields of Jayuya

2 weeks ago

Former President Duque is dispatched in an interview in the US

2 weeks ago

A ship waits for permission to deliver thousands of barrels of diesel in Puerto Rico

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button