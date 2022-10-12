What are the best cities in the United States to work as a Latino?

When thinking of emigrating to the United States, the first idea that usually comes to mind is to settle in one of its mega-urban centers -such as New York, Miami or Chicago. However, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, other cities are more suitable for settling down and working.

This survey indicates thathe smaller poles offer a better mix between the job offer and quality of life.

The best cities in the USA

These are the results of this ranking.

Atlanta

Located in the state of Georgia, it is the only metropolis that makes up this list. The Mexican site Visit the USA describes it as a popular and busy city with bright skylines; and, at the same time, with a forest, full of spacious greens and attractive residential areas.

Saint Joseph

A Californian city that is considered an overwhelming technological nucleus. It is also colloquially called the unofficial capital of Silicon Valley.

There are data that indicate that it is one of the safest points for its inhabitants throughout the country. In addition, it has a significant percentage of Hispanic population.

Indianapolis

Well known for car racing. It offers good salaries, an excellent quality of life. But, also, the general costs are high. It is part of the state of Indiana.







In the United States, the best quality of life is far from the big cities Foto Shutterstock.

Kansas

In the south of the United States, it is a city valued for its jazz culture and its architecture. Its typical dishes are based on meat.

Jacksonville It belongs to the state of Florida and is considered one of the options with the best quality of life for Hispanic immigrants.

Salt Lake City

In 2021, it had the lowest average unemployment and the highest proportion of people working or looking for work. It is the capital of Utah and is bordered by the dense waters of the Great Salt Lake and the snow-capped peaks of the Wasatch Range.







In the United States, technology poles offer better job opportunities Photo Shutterstock.

Raleigh

This point of North Carolina has one of the strongest economic growth prospects in the country.

In 2020, he had a record for business creation. Therefore, the chances of employment are high.

Nashville

It is the birthplace of country music and a great magnet for technology companies.

Austin

It belongs to Texas and is called the “Silicon Valley of the South”, due to its concentration of technology industries.

