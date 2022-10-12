Walkability promotes social welfare and sustainable cities – PressPerú

Lima.- A contemporary urban concept, based on the action of walking and satisfying the conditions of functionality, safety and comfort of every citizen. This is how walkability reaches the Peruvian market, marking a milestone and turning point in people’s lives.

In addition to this, this trend is presented in many important cities as design attributes that favor sustainable mobility, providing accessibility to urban space, with calm traffic zones, protection from climatic conditions, integration of complete streets, access to public transport and connectivity with mixed uses (residential and commercial).

This is how the architecture and organization of cities should promote people to improve their quality of life by exercising by walking or cycling. In this sense, walking to important places such as supermarkets, recreational areas, study centers, hospitals, exchange spaces, among others, without compromising physical integrity or health.

It should be noted that the act of walking is fundamental to social well-being; It is a direct relationship, consequently, it is essential that cities are designed or modified to generate a healthy lifestyle for their inhabitants.

If we make walking part of our routine, we can avoid obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and a sedentary lifestyle, increase physical energy, improve circulation, have healthy aging, help strengthen immune function, reduce stress, among others. other benefits.

On the subject, a study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policies (ITDP) was recently released, which revealed that few cities in the world give priority to pedestrians, most of our cities are designed to be in cars.

In this regard, among the cities in the world with more than five million inhabitants, according to the aforementioned research, Lima is the second city whose proportion of people live less than a kilometer from medical care and education; and it occupies the third place for being the city that presents an average size of its blocks, a condition that makes it easier for citizens to walk directly to their destinations without detours around large buildings.

This condition of walkability is linked to the 15-minute city, another new concept of urban planning that allows residents to fulfill all their daily tasks, such as shopping and other commercial actions, including activities in educational and work centers, a distance no greater than 15 minutes, either on foot or by bicycle.

Among the benefits of the 15-minute cities are the improvement of comprehensive health (physical, mental, spiritual and emotional), the reduction of CO2 emissions from transport, as well as the construction of local communities and economies.

These benefits will be possible for the inhabitants of these “new cities”, as long as they have wide sidewalks to travel, modern bike lanes, greater connectivity (between sidewalks, bike lanes and the public transport system), accessible and safe public transport, better luminaires, more super small, among others.

The district authority should promote the development of businesses to create 15-minute cities, develop areas with street culture, a mix of shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, theater, cinema, etc. Promote exchange spaces that generate the spark of creativity. In addition, they must promote the densification of housing areas and the reduction of parking lots. We must find a balance between life and work.

Undoubtedly, this type of proposal benefits all citizens, as part of them and with an increasingly important role in society, is the creative class, identified as a key driving force for the development of urban spaces.

(By Karla Bazán Puente Arnao, Head of Development at Urbana Peru)

