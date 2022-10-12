Victoria Ruffo was his great love and now defends Pablo Lyle

Victoria Ruffo and Pablo Lyle

October 12, 2022 08:24 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo has had several disappointments in love, the best known is Eugenio Derbez, with whom she has a rather complicated relationship. But she has also had beautiful relationships like the one she has with her husband or the one she had with the actor Luis Gatica, who claimed he had been in love with her Queen since the first time he saw her.

But that he was suspicious of her because she was very famous, this made their relationship last only a few months, but their friendship still endures. And now the actor has come out in defense of his colleague Pablo Lyle and argues that he is innocent.

Since Gatica assures that it was the victim’s own family who made the decision to disconnect him, since he was in a coma. He also explained that now it is very easy to get angry, because of everything we live. This has not been well received by a section of the public, as they say that the moment of anger is not justification.

Luis Gatica asked that his statements not be controversial

However, the criticism did not wait, as they assured that Pablo’s anger cost a life, whatever it was, and that if he were a normal citizen the penalty would be the same. Others claimed that he was right that it was the family that decided to unplug the man and should not have the same penalty as someone who did intentionally or mistakenly end someone else’s life.