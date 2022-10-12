Victoria Ruffo told her no, but Thalía gladly accepted it

Thalia and Victoria Ruffo

October 11, 2022 8:20 p.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most beloved and respected actresses in the artistic world, she has played several successful roles that are unforgettable such as: “The stepmother”, “Victoria” and “Poor rich girl” but what few knew is that the actress does not always He says yes to the papers.

And it is that the Queen is very clear that she is a star and should be treated as such, which is why she has rejected several roles in which she would have to do racy scenes or appear as a villain.

For example, the new version of the telenovela “Rina” which was the story of a poor, hunchbacked young woman who made a living selling lottery tickets and paper flowers; she that one day she marries an older but rich man from whom she inherits her fortune, however she falls in love with one of the relatives of her late husband. And this story was offered by Valentin Pimstein to Victoria, but she refused when she read that she had an intimate scene.

Thalia did accept the story

But faced with the refusal, Thalía accepted the proposal once Valentín changed the story by eliminating certain details, including the hump. So the story we all know called “Maria Mercedes” remained.