Via lenders, in Tucson five stores sell weapons to drug traffickers

Tucson is the capital of arms trafficking to Mexico. in this city 38 cases have reached the federal court for arms smuggling to our country, only in 2021. In this framework, the Mexican government through the Foreign Ministry, yesterday presented a new lawsuit, the first of a civil nature by a national government against arms sellers in the United States that supply the criminal market.

In the lawsuit against five gun stores in Arizona it is alleged that said sellers, “routinely and systematically, participate in the illicit trafficking of arms, including those of a military type, for criminal organizations in Mexico through sales to front names and sales that are directed to arms traffickers.”

Court reports reveal that In 2012 alone, 39 cases were brought before the Court in Arizona. Thirty-eight of them in Tucson and one more in Phoenix, which represents double each year since 2008, when the statute of illegal trafficking of arms to Mexico was used for the first time.







This new complaint arrives three days before the High-level meeting between the governments of Mexico and the United States to address security issues at the White House.

The vast majority of the weapons that cross the border are high-powered rifles, which are prohibited in our country, which is why the Mexican government asked the Arizona Court to impose adequate sanctions on gun shops.

The modus operandi of traffickers it is through US citizens that they receive and store weapons and ammunition. They are hired to pass them to Mexico illegally. The judicial records of those who have been prosecuted for arms trafficking detail that many of the smugglers are young American nationals who claim to have been hired by someone in Mexico and receive from $40 for trafficking a box of ammunition to thousands of dollars more for buy, store and transport weapons.







in Tucson, the Mexican government detected at least three stores: Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc; SNG Tactical, LLC and Hub Target Sports where lenders acquire weapons that have been seized from criminals in Mexico. Likewise, Ammo AZ, LLC in Phoenix and Sprague’s Sports, INC in Yuma.

From January 2020 to date 55,996 weapons have been seized on the border with the United Statesthe majority, from 10 counties in that country, Maricopa (1,482 guns sold) and Pima in Arizona are on this list.

The head of the SRE, referred that from January 2020 to date, the Mexican institutions have seized 55,996 weapons and most have occurred on the border, of which 21,430 are high-powered weapons.







In Arizona, the cases brought before the Court in 2021 alone represented nearly 300,000 rounds of ammunition, in addition to pistols and rifles. Customs officials at the border seized 104 rifles in 2021, which is more than any year in the past decade. Nevertheless, Mexico calculates that the smuggling of firearms is more than 200 thousand. Between 70 and 90 percent of weapons recovered from a crime scene are trafficked from the United States. 15 percent of them come from the state of Arizona

The Mexican government argued that the seizures have increased Thanks to the pressure that they have exerted from the first lawsuit filed in 2021 and that a federal judge in Boston dismissed, the argument that the law protects weapons manufacturers from misuse was lowered.

