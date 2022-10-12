US Supreme Court to review case of man on death row who claims to be innocent

The Supreme Court of the United States examines this Tuesday the appeal of Rodney Reed, a death row inmate who claims to be innocent and who escaped in extremis of his execution in 2019 thanks to the support of stars, legislators and millions of Americans.

The highest judicial body in the country, in which conservative judges are a majority, will not examine the merits of Reed’s case during oral arguments on Tuesday, but rather a very technical aspect that has to do with procedural issues.

The ruling of the court of nine members, which must be issued before June 30 of next year, will however have a direct impact on Reed’s future, by authorizing the reopening of his file or, on the contrary, his execution.

The 54-year-old African-American was sentenced to death in Texas in 1998 by an all-white jury for the rape and murder of Stacey Stites, a 19-year-old white woman. Traces of his semen were found on the victim and during the trial the prosecutors assured that he had a history of sexual violence. Reed always denied it and explained that he had a secret affair with the victim.

His defenders believe that elements collected after the trial support his version of events and point to another suspect: the victim’s fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, a police officer who later served a 10-year prison sentence for a kidnapping and rape committed while on duty.

According to Reed’s supporters, a fellow inmate of Fennell’s said Fennell confessed to him that he killed Stites because he was sleeping behind his back with a black man. Fennell has denied involvement in Stites’ murder, but police initially considered him a suspect.

Rodney Reed, who is sentenced to death, will have a review by the US Supreme Court. – Photo: AFP or licensors

sweat and skin

To prove his innocence, Reed requested new DNA tests from the state of Texas in 2014, in particular the belt with which the young woman was strangled. “The killer’s hands could have left sweat or skin cells” on this object, his lawyers point out in a statement to the Supreme Court.

His appeals for DNA evidence were repeatedly denied by state courts, so Reed turned to federal courts in 2019, accusing Texas of “denial of rights.” But the federal justice system refused to intervene on the grounds that his request had come too late, since the law establishes a period of two years to challenge a state court’s decision in federal court.

The question before the Supreme Court is: when does that period open? Texas argues that it is from the first state court decision; Reed maintains that it is from the latter.

United States Supreme Court building. – Photo: © 2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

For The Appeal, an informational site that exposes what it sees as deficiencies in the American legal system, this case perfectly illustrates “the convolutions of the penal system in the United States” which, in his opinion, gives more weight to the interpretation of a law than to the elements of the file.

In 2019, when the state of Texas had set a date for his execution, Reed’s case sparked a huge mobilization. Reality star Kim Kardashian, singers Rihanna and Beyoncé and several lawmakers from both parties, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, then called for their file to be reopened.

Two petitions seeking to stop Reed’s execution circulated online and garnered more than 3.5 million signatures. Finally, the execution was stopped five days before the deadline. This time, the mobilization is less visible, but his supporters have planned to demonstrate in front of the temple of the law, in Washington, outside the hearing.

With information from AFP.