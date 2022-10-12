US Coast Guard patrols Port-au-Prince Bay

Ambassador and Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the US Department of State. Brian A. Nichols, He is visiting Haiti. After a series of rumors and speculations about his visit, the official made the announcement through a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The delegation led by Nichols, members of the White House, the Department of Defense, the Southern Command and the Department of International Narcotics Affairs, will evaluate how the United States can provide assistance and promote accountability for those responsible for criminal acts in Haiti. .

“As a further sign of determination and support for the people of Haiti, the US Coast Guard will also deploy one of its main cutters to patrol the coast of Port-au-Prince at the request of the Haitian government and in close coordination with the Department of State,” the document says.

It also states that the US delegation will urge political actors to overcome their differences and outline a Haitian vision to improve security and return to democratic order.

“My trip to Haiti comes at a crucial time, as Haitians face a growing cholera outbreak, gang blockades of ports, and a fuel crisis, exacerbating the security and humanitarian situation,” Nichols wrote.

As specified in the document, the purpose of the visit is to facilitate a response to the request for international aid made by Haiti on October 5 by Ariel Henry. The meeting takes place one day after a group of journalists covering the State Department questioned the “slow response” of the US to the humanitarian request made by Henry.

In addition to the request for help due to the high levels of insecurity, the US seeks to provide assistance due to the cholera outbreak and the actions of criminal actors that are preventing aid from reaching Haiti.

The US delegation will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and civil society leaders.