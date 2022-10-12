Urías’ message to the Dodgers manager for taking him out after 5 innings against the Padres in the Playoffs

Julio Urías’ first start in the 2022 MLB Playoffs lasted 5 innings and after the victory of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, the Mexican pitcher sent a message to manager Dave Roberts.

Apparently, in this Roberts was right. Urías looked dominant on the mound until the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ victory over the Padres on October 11, 2022. The pitcher born in Mexico managed to Manny Machado not give him a hit after five turns without being able to do it. Even Roberts himself tried to save Julio from a home run.

Everything was aimed at Julius Uriah had at least six innings, but the change and the curve stopped performing and they hit a home run, so the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to remove the Mexican pitcher after the fifth inning and with the score 5 runs to 3 in favor of the Californian franchise. The left-handed pitcher ended his outing after giving up four hits and three runs, but also struck out six and didn’t allow a walk for the win.

Although Dave Roberts explained why he took out Urías after five innings against the San Diego Padres in the first game of the 2022 MLB Playoffs Division Series, Julio was sincere and answered a press conference if he was up for more innings after 79 pitches in his debut. of the Dodgers in Postseason.

Urías’ message to the Dodgers manager for taking him out vs. Padres in MLB Playoffs 2022

Julius Uriah highlighted the “terrific job” of the bullpen in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory against the San Diego Padres in the first game of the Division Series and when asked at a press conference if he still had more energy to continue pitching after the fifth inning, the Mexican pitcher told him sent a loud and clear message to the manager Dave Roberts.

“Yeah, it’s the Postseason. Obviously the adrenaline, you feel much better than the whole season. So, I feel like we had (for more tickets), but the truth is, as I’ve always said, I respect the manager’s decisions and they do what they do for a reason. I’m happy, we won the game and the work that one did or that the other teammates did, I feel that they were part of the victory. The victory is what is important”, Julio Urías concluded at a press conference.

