To rest! Olimpia, with one man less, endures the goalless draw against Motagua for the Concacaf League

2022-10-11

INSTANT RESULT | MT: Olympia 0-0 Motagua GLOBAL: Olympia 0-0 Motagua FORMAT: The final 0-0 will define the series on penalties; Motagua advances tied with goals on the away goals rule. – MINUTE BY MINUTE –

THE FIRST TIME ENDS! Tremendous round trip in the National. Olimpia has not shrunk despite the expulsion of Patón Mejía at 26′. 0-0. 45+2′: WHAT MARKED THE REFEREE? Marcelo Santos volleyed a ball inside the area that Edrick Menjívar rejected, but the play did not count after central defender Iván Barton signaled an infraction for dangerous play. 45′: TWO MINUTES OF DISCOUNT ARE ADDED! This after three were lost in the expulsion of Patón Mejía and another two in the medical attention to goalkeeper Menjívar. 44′: YELLOW: Lateral Raúl Marcelo Santos earns the first warning for Motagua.

40′: MY GOD! IT’S ALMOST A GREAT GOAL FROM OLIMPIA! Midfielder Michaell Chirinos dared to shoot from 35 meters long and the ball hit the crossbar, bouncing off the goal line. How close was the Lion… 35′: SHOT BY EDDIE HERNÁNDEZ INSIDE THE AREA THAT STOPS THE GOALKEEPER MENJÍVAR WITHOUT PROBLEMS! 30′: Motagua gains confidence and begins to dominate the ball. Olimpia awaits before its numerical inferiority.

26′: RED CARD! “EL PATON” MEJÍA IS EXPELLED! The Olympic contention prescribed an iron shot to the knee of Juan Delgado and the center-back Iván Barton did not hesitate to show him his second yellow card. He wanted to get his foot out, but it was not enough…

22′: YELLOW: Germán “El Patón” Mejía earns the first warning of the match after a strong tackle on Walter Martínez in midfield.

9′: DANGER! Michaell Chirinos rocks the right side net of the Motagua goal after a powerful shot. 8′: Cristopher Meléndez’s center in search of Eddie Hernández in the penalty spot that Bryan Beckeles coldly rejects. 7′: Nearly Motagua’s own goal after consecutive corners from Olimpia. The Lion lies in wait for the rival bow.

5′: BEWARE! Goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier fumbles in his attempt to take an aerial ball and gives Olimpia a corner. 4′: Strong discussion between the blue DT Hernán Medina and the central referee, Salvadoran Iván Barton. The referee wants more claims.

8:15 PM: THE MATCH STARTS IN TEGUCIGALPA! Lions and Eagles play the ticket to the international final.

8:10 PM: THE TEAMS ARE GOING OUT TO THE NATIONAL GRASS! The most important capital classic in history is coming soon.

7:45 PM: Olimpia didn’t leave anything on the bench. José García will start in the central defense.

7:35 PM: THE TEAMS GO OUT TO WARM UP ON THE NATIONAL FIELD! 7:10 PM: Motagua did not field central defender Denil Maldonado among the starters. Nor did he call up winger Wesly Decas and striker Roberto Moreira.

7:00 PM: ¡CONFIRMED LINEUPS! OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjívar, 2. Maylor Núñez, 4. José García, 6. Brayan Beckeles, 31. Carlos Sánchez, 33. Michaell Chirinos, 29. Germán Mejía, 23. Jorge Álvarez, 21. José Mario Pinto, 13. Brayan Moya and 27. Jerry Bengtson. MOTAGUA: 19. Jonathan Rougier, 12. Marcelo Santos, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 5. Marcelo Pereira, 35. Cristopher Meléndez, 23. Juan Ángel Delgado, 16. Héctor Castellanos, 8. Walter Martínez, 22. Jesse Moncada, 7. Iván Lopez and 9. Eddie Hernandez.