Thousands Protest in Haiti Against Government’s Call for International Aid

Thousands of people demonstrated on Monday at the capital of Haiti against the government and his request for international help to face the serious humanitarian crisis, insecurity and the cholera outbreak that the island is facing.

The day after the UN Secretary General called for the deployment of an international armed force to help the country, the protest recorded scenes of violence and looting, to which the police responded with tear gas, observed an AFP correspondent.

Several people were shot and one died, according to the same correspondent.

The organizers accused the police of the death. “This young girl did not represent any threat. She was killed for expressing her desire to live with dignity,” denounced a protester in his 40s who requested anonymity.

“The United States and Canada interfere in the internal affairs of Haiti”, denounced another protester.

“It’s true that we need help to develop our country. But we don’t need boots” on the ground, he said, referring to sending troops.

“Furthermore, this government lacks the legitimacy to ask for military assistance. We oppose this option,” he added.

Haiti has been the scene of violent demonstrations and looting for several weeks, after the announcement of a fuel price hike by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The government on Friday formally asked the international community for help from a “armed specialized force” to “stop, throughout the territory, the humanitarian crisis” caused by the actions of the gangs that abound in the country.

In turn, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, asked on Sunday “the international community (…) to urgently examine” the request.

He also denounced in a letter to the members of the Security Council that “the criminal gangs who took control of strategic infrastructures such as the international port of Port-au-Prince”, the capital, “and the main fuel terminal”.

Added to the scarcity of hydrocarbons is the resurgence of cholera, three years after an epidemic that left more than 10,000 deaths.

32 cases of the disease have already been confirmed and 16 deaths were registered in the period from October 1 to 9, according to the Haitian Ministry of Public Health, which also reports 224 suspected cases, in particular in the civil prison. of Port-au-Prince, the largest in the country.