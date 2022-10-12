This is what Pedro Infante’s hiding place looks like after faking his death

Pedro Infante and his secret hideout

October 12, 2022 1:58 p.m.

Pedro Infante was one of the greatest figures of Mexican cinema, in addition to being considered the best ranchera music singer of all time, who became one of the greatest idols in the history of the artistic medium of our country, however, After his death, great controversy was generated about what had really happened to the singer.

One of the theories about what happened to Pedro Infante was that the singer had faked his death, all based on the fact that the Guamúchil idol was in collusion with drug trafficking, but other speculation was that Pedro Infante was fed up with deal with so much fame and decided to get away from all the media and entertainment.

It is said that one of his accomplices was another great actor from the golden age of Mexican cinema, it is Cantinflas who is accused of having helped Pedro Infante hide, as it is said that it was on his property known as “Hacienda El Detail” located in San Luis Potosí, which has a difficult access since it could only be reached by boat or Jeep due to the complicated road it has, but none of this has been confirmed by anyone.

The Hacienda where Pedro was hidden

The death of Pedro Infante

Pedro Infante died on April 15, 1957, after a tragic plane crash in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, as he was on his way to Mexico City to arrange his divorce, it was a few minutes after taking off and a few meters high, his plane de Pedro Infante collapsed in the center of the city, depriving him of his life.