They will pay international money orders in Cuba with the new dollar exchange rate

Almost two months after the implementation of the new dollar exchange rate with respect to the Cuban peso (1×120), Correos de Cuba received authorization to apply it to international money orders.

Let us remember that last August the business group had reported that the exchange rate was maintained at 1 × 24 and that they were reviewing that rate with the Central Bank.

The novelty was announced this Tuesday, October 11 at the Round Table where company directors participated and will begin to be implemented as of Friday, October 14.

Cuba currently has agreements with Spain, Chile, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru and Panama.

Liber Labrada Suárez, director of Marketing and Business of the Correos de Cuba Business Group, explained in the program that in “standard money orders with cash payment (CUP) it was adopted as a measure to apply the current exchange rate for foreign currencies established by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), for example: 1 USD = 120 CUP”.

In this case, he clarified, it goes to apply a commercial margin to the international transfer of one percent. Therefore, Cubans who receive remittances through this channel will be subject to the rate of 1 USD = 118.80 CUP.

As a novelty, the official pointed out, the Cuban client can request that the balance in CUP be credited to their national accounts denominated in Cuban pesos.

Likewise, in general, he reiterated that there are two ways to send international money orders to Cuba: