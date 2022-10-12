They were shipwrecked and fought sharks until they were rescued

Castaways go toe-to-toe with sharks in the open sea to survive 0:42

(CNN) — A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission over the weekend when three people were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day after their boat capsized, with two of them battling shark attacks before before help arrived, authorities said.

Rescuers spotted the three people in the water Sunday about 25 miles off the coast of Empire, Louisiana, after a concerned family member reported them missing and said they hadn’t returned from their fishing trip Saturday, the District said. 8 of the US Coast Guard Heartland in a press release.

When rescue teams located the three people who were shipwrecked, they found two of them fending off sharks in the water. The crew of a boat took them out and took them to a hospital by helicopter. The third boater was airlifted out of the water. All three are in stable condition, two suffered hand injuries and one showed signs of hypothermia when they were rescued, the Coast Guard said.

“If the relative hadn’t notified the Coast Guard, and if these three boaters weren’t wearing life jackets, this could have had a completely different outcome,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard. New Orleans sector, according to the release.

The boat with the three people capsized around 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said, and rescuers searched an area of ​​about 1,500 square miles, roughly the size of Rhode Island, according to the statement.

“We appreciate the assistance of the boating public, which was instrumental in helping to identify potential areas where these boaters may have been operating before the vessel became compromised,” Keefe said.