They remove shackles from three of the López Pilarte family

The Second Court of Instruction of the judicial district of La Vega ordered the removal of the shackles emails to three of the members of the Lopez Pilarte familyaccused of integrating an alleged laundering network of assets from drug trafficking.

The court varied the measure of coercion that was imposed on Jose Miguel Y Miguel Arturo Lopez Pilarteas well as Ada Maria Pilarte.

The legal representative of the accused, Esteban Pérez, considers that the court’s decision in favor of his clients is a fair decision.

It guarantees that its defendants will appear in the next instance of the process that has been followed since 2020.

The jurist maintains that they will demonstrate that his defendants are innocent of the charges accused by the Public ministry.

It may interest you

preliminary judgment

The same court (Second Investigating Court) was empowered to hear the preliminary trial of the case. The first hearing is scheduled for next November 4.

In addition, they are accused of the case Miguel Lopez Florencio (Miky), identified as the ringleader of the alleged organization; the deputy of the ruling party, Rosa Pilarte, and José Antonio Román.

According to the file of Public ministrythe companies of the Lopez Pilarte family they are front and folder, whose operation was disguised to place in the national financial system billions of pesos and dollars obtained from drug trafficking activities.

He adds that Miky López and his family have carried out mobilizations for more than RD$7,000 million in recent years.

According to the investigation of the prosecution body, it was found that those billions of pesos were moved in the national financial sector. In addition to the supposed illicit origin of the money, they also do not correspond to the reports made by the accused to the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII).