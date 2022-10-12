these cars will not be able to circulate in 2023 in this country

Thousands of Cubans live in this European country, but from next year many types of cars will not be able to be driven, due to an environmental law that will come into force in 2023. We tell you where it is and what you can do.

For the next year, more than 149 Spanish cities would be affected by the entry into force of the Climate Change Law that establishes the circulation of certain vehicles in towns with 50,000 inhabitants as a prohibitive measure.

Next year it will be mandatory to have a low emissions zone (ZBE) in operation, for which some cars will no longer have free circulation. According to recent calculations, around 24 million people in Spain will have to adapt to these low emission zones.

A report by the digital media ABC highlights that up to 75% of the vehicles that circulated through several of these cities work under combustion, so that only one in four cars will be able to freely access all the points, since only the hybrid cars (18.4% of total vehicles) and electric cars (3.9% of the total).

CARS THAT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO CIRCULAR IN SPAIN

From then on, the oldest vehicles without a label (or label A), which represent 30% of the total in Spain, will be prohibited from circulating in urban areas, although they will be allowed to access rural towns.

As for cars with labels B and C, they will also be affected by this new law, since their owners will have to pay an urban toll to be able to circulate in a city with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

In this regard, sources from the automobile sector in that European country specify that there is a strong concern regarding the rebound in the sale of second-hand cars, “models that will move from the large cities to the thousands of towns and regions that will not have limitations traffic. The numbers already point to this growing second-hand market”.

On the other hand, electric car manufacturers could see an increase in their sales for the next year. This was highlighted by the CEO of Kia in Spain, Eduardo Dívar: «We are not in this situation of manufacturing electric cars because we want to. We are here because they have forced us and the consumer has to buy it.”