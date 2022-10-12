The White House would open this month the process to request the cancellation of up to $20,000 in student debt

Washington D.C. – The White House plans to open this month the website through which millions of people – including 275,500 in Puerto Rico – will be able to request that up to $20,000 of their student loan debt be canceled.

According to an administration official, the process will include fraud prevention measures.

President Joe Biden announced in August a plan – which has been challenged by Republican officials and conservative groups -, which seeks to cancel up to $20,000 in the case of Pell grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other debtors.

The White House has estimated that people who have student loans and reside in Puerto Rico have an average debt of $28,000 and that total financial obligations are around $9,000 million.

A sample of the form, released by the Biden administration, indicates that only very basic information will be requested from the applicant, such as name, social security number, phone number and email address.

Politico reported that debtors must certify under oath that they meet the income requirement. For a person to be able to receive debt cancellation, they cannot have had income of $125,000 or more as an individual or $250,000 as a couple during the years 2020 and 2021.

Of the 275,500 people in Puerto Rico who can benefit from debt cancellation, the Biden administration estimates that 241,900 are or have been recipients of Pell grants.

According to the White House, 90% of student debt relief will go to people with incomes of less than $75,000 a year.