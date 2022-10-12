The terrifying prediction of Paty Christmas that nobody believes

Paty Christmas and her predictions

October 11, 2022 6:08 p.m.

Paty Navidad is a beautiful Mexican actress who has had a great career in Mexican soap operas, we remember her for her great roles as a villain and without a doubt her beauty has helped her to consolidate herself in the artistic medium, we remember her role as “Alicia Ferreyra” in the telenovela “La fea más bella” alongside Angélica Vale and Jaime Camil.

However, in recent years the actress has given a lot to talk about, earning several ridicules on social networks for a series of theories that she shared through Twitter, where Patricia Navidad assures that there are extraterrestrial parasites of evil that control the world and very soon we will receive a great invasion of aliens.

The actress has received countless criticisms, and on social networks she has received too many ridicules in addition to the memes that have been created thanks to her crazy theory, and as if that were not enough, the media and netizens have questioned the state of health of the actress Paty Christmas, because it is not the first time that it gives something to talk about with crazy theories that we do not know what they are based on.

Another crazy theory of Paty Christmas

It seems that the actress Paty Navidad likes to be a trend in the media, because when the public pandemic began that COVID-19 was created to control the masses, since they see our health as a business and it keeps us controlled, and I ask his fans not to get vaccinated and just take precautions.