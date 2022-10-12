The terrifying appearance of Vicente Fernández in Doña Cuquita’s bed

Vicente Fernández keeps showing up at his house

October 12, 2022 10:48 a.m.

Vicente Fernández was one of the best singers in the history of Mexico, without a doubt he conquered the music industry with a tremendous voice with which he delighted us for several years, and his great successes as well as his memory will never be erased from history, unfortunately Vicente’s death on December 12, 2021 derived from a terrible illness shocked the entertainment world and his family.

After almost a year of his death, Don Vicente Fernández continues to give something to talk about, because the paranormal presences that occur in his ranch called ‘Los tres foals’, because now it was the eldest son of the Fernández dynasty who confessed that the spirit of his father constantly manifests himself to them in different ways, and this time it is to the widow of ‘Chente’.

Vicente Fernández Jr, revealed the mysterious way in which his father continues to be present with his mother, as he says that Doña Cuquita Abarca every day in the room she shared with “El Charro de Huentitán” a mysterious cross is formed on the bed , for what they believe is the work of Vicente Fernández who continues to be present in their lives and despite the fact that it could terrify them, they take it in a very gratifying way, and they feel happy that the spirit of their father continues with them.

The strange manifestations of Vicente Fernández

Other of the strange ways in which Vicente Fernández has manifested himself on his ranch, according to some employees and relatives, they say that ‘El Chente’ does not forget his horses and his silhouette can be seen in the stables, in addition to the fact that Doña Cuquita assures that the towel from the “Charro de Huentitán” with which he used to wash his face, wakes up wet every day.