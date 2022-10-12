The star for which Sebastián Rulli melts and that has perplexed Angelique

Sebastian Rulli and Angelique Boyer

October 11, 2022 9:04 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

When you think of Sebastián Rulli at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Angelique Boyer. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, there would be one star that Rulli would be melting for.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from the two:

ANGELIQUE’S VALENTINE WHO DID EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO LEAVE THIS WORLD AND IS NOT SEBASTIAN RULLI

GOODBYE ANGELIQUE BOYER. HER OLD LOVE HAS ALREADY EXCHANGED HER FOR ANOTHER

This would be a star who has completely stumped Boyer and hasn’t bothered to hide it.

Angelique herself

Boyer’s Instagram Stories

Quite a joke of the actress when she saw a repetition of one of her many novels and Rulli would surely melt when she saw that stunning image of her girlfriend for 8 years.