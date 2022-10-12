Entertainment

The sacrifice that Biby Gaytán had to make for the love of Eduardo Capetillo

Biby Gaytan and Eduardo Capetillo
Biby Gaytan and Eduardo Capetillo

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions, forming a more than beautiful family, where their children have even ventured into the industry. However, one of them has revealed the enormous sacrifice that his mother had to make.

More news from Capetillo:

WHILE EDUARDO CAPETILLO AND BIBY GAYTÁN DO NOT INTERFERE IN THE LIFE OF THEIR ELDEST SON, THEY DO NOT DO THE SAME WITH THEIR DAUGHTER

THE SON OF EDUARDO CAPETILLO AND BIBY GAYTÁN CONFIRMS THE MOST NOTABLE RUMOR OF HIS FAMILY

Much has been rumored about how Capetillo could have “prohibited” Gaytán from continuing in show business, but now his daughter has revealed everything.

The real reason

“That was completely her decision and the truth is that I am infinitely grateful, that is, that she has made that sacrifice for us and that she has always been a mother who is attentive to us and close. There is no way to pay her back, ”revealed Ana Paula Capetillo, making it clear that Biby did it out of love for her children and Capetillo.

Source link

