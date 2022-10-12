The Ross Maria: the girl who climbs the ladder of success and now suffers an “emotional relapse”

La Ross María achieved in a short time the attention of many people for her vocal quality, her clean lyrics and because her musical proposal contrasted with those of the lot of urbanites without real talent.

However, the promise of her future in urban music found this week the first litmus test when it was learned that the young woman was admitted to a hospital after suffering an “emotional relapse”, which generated a lot of support, but He also brought out the ruthlessness of the “haters” of social networks that turned her into a breeding ground for her worst feelings towards a person.

La Ross, as she is also known, has given people something to talk about since the networks exploded in the midst of the pandemic with her song “You are going to have to explain to me”, her rapid rise in popular music, her collaboration with the star of bachata Romeo Santos, his media relationship with DJ Sammy and the loss of a pregnancy.

This young girl who started freestyle went from being an unknown to being a phenomenon in the country and in various places in Latin America, thanks to social networks, specifically TikTok.

Born 18 years ago in Los Minas, Santo Domingo, Rosa María Pineda, penetrated the public for her clean lyrics and peculiar voice.

Thanks to her first single “You are going to have to explain me”, which was positioned as the best debut of a Dominican artist on the YouTube platform, reaching more than a million views in 48 hours on YouTube.

Due to this success he managed to record the remix of the song with the bachata star Romeo Santos. She was nominated as female revelation in Premio Lo Nuestro 2022.

Another song that became a hit was “My most beautiful gift”, dedicated to women, with almost 200 million views on YouTube, becoming a trend during its premiere in 16 countries.

Similarly, the song entered the Spotify top 200 in 14 countries and the Shazam top 200 in 9 countries.

Last year, he signed with Sony Music Mexico, in partnership with 829 Music Mundial LCC, his record label.

Nevertheless, not only his music has captured the attention of the public, but his personal life for his media romance with DJ Sammy, after ending a relationship she had with her previous boyfriend, even though she was a minor.

Earlier this year, after several rumors that La Ross and Sammy confirmed on the television program “Primer Impacto” that they were indeed together.

Despite the fact that they were shown as a couple and had been caught in loving attitudes, both reiterated on several occasions that it was only a professional relationship.

Before striking up an affair with the dj, the interpreter had maintained a four-year relationship with the new urban exponent Frander Martínez.

While Sammy was a couple of the instagramer Jenn Quezada and the urban exponent Yailin the most Viral, relationships for which both were attacked when they made their courtship public.

Both the rapper and her partner have received strong criticism through social networks, the same ones that became stronger when the singer released the song “El Heladero”, a spicy song with double meaning lyrics that her fans were not accustomed.

Last June, the music producer announced that the young artist had lost the baby they were both expecting.

At that time, Ross María was on tour in Spain, where after two presentations he began to feel the complications that led to his return to the Dominican Republic, and the unfortunate loss of what would be his first son.

“She was having a perfect and very healthy pregnancy, so much so that the doctors gave her the go-ahead to be able to travel and do her tour. She left against her will out of fear of loss occurring,” Sammy said at the time.

The couple, who had announced their romance at the beginning of February, were looking for their firstborn, which they said they were looking forward to and with whom they saw a future.

+ Current situation

Now the singer is back in the public arena after being admitted to a health center and her handlers declared that she suffers from a “emotional relapse”.

Her partner, Samuel Diloné Castillo, better known as DJ Sammy, published a heartfelt message early on Tuesday inviting people not to judge and sending strength to the young woman.

“God commanded us to love, not to judge. It is a sin to judge and even more so ignoring hearts or posture. As humans we need more empathy, wisdom, respect and above all love for others and more in the most difficult moments of it. @rossmariaofficial my love, you have always been a warrior, God has blessed you greatly and wants to continue blessing you. I love you as you only know my crystal girl, your family loves you and needs you, your work team loves you and your fans love you too, “said the DJ.

Hours later, her handlers published an official statement about the girl’s situation. From the Instagram account of Kenny Jesús Beca (Super Kenny), the singer’s manager, it was explained that La Ross was taken to the hospital to control anxiety and there she was diagnosed with anemia.

“The artist La Ross Maria He is currently stable after an emotional relapse due to personal matters. Ross María was taken to the hospital to control her state of anxiety at that time where, after a medical evaluation, she was diagnosed with anemia, for which she had to follow the corresponding treatment, ”indicates the publication shared on Instagram with the company 829 Music.

Ross María, 18, is resting at home, complying with medical recommendations, his handlers reported. Meanwhile, the topic remains in trend in social networks.