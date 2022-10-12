The rise of China and the decline of the US: which are the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education ranking

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, The index is a reference for students when choosing a study center.

Chinese universities are rising in their global dominance of education while US centers are falling in influence, the study shows. raking world of universities that the Times Higher Education does every year, a British institution that every year monitors the educational centers of higher levels in the world.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the seventh consecutive year while Harvard University remains in second place. The third place is occupied by the University of Cambridge, which this year rises two positions.

10 best universities in the world

University of Oxford, UK.

Harvard University, USA

University of Cambridge, UK.

Stanford University, USA

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA

California Institute of Technology, USA

Princeton University, USA

University of California, Berkeley, USA.

Yale University, USA

Imperial College London, UK.

The raking was released on Tuesday. The 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings include 1,799 universities in 104 countries and regions.

To make its analysis, it is based on 13 performance indicators in the areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international perspective.

The highest new entry is Italy’s Humanitas University, ranked in the 201-250 group.

Five countries enter the ranking for the first time, all of them in Africa (Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius).

China Rise, US Fall

The institution in charge of raking emphasizes in his analysis that “the research supremacy of American universities is diminishing, in part due to a growing gap in output between elite universities and the rest.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, In the case of universities in China, they highlight that in terms of the quality of research, “it is catching up”

In the case of universities in China, highlight that in terms of the quality of the investigation, “it is catching up” and increased its score from 55.6 to 58 in this aspect, while in the case of the USA it fell from 70 points to 69.4. Although they point out that the Asian country has a weak link: internationalization.

For example, China’s highest-ranking institution, Tsinghua University, scored 40.3 in international perspective this year, down from 50.6 the year before.

The US is the most represented country overall, with 177 institutions, and also the most represented among the top 200 (58).

Mainland China now has the fourth highest number of institutions in the top 200 (11, compared to 10 last year), overtaking Australia, which has dropped to fifth place (along with the Netherlands).

Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the third and fourth highest scoring universities in China, respectively, significantly increased their overall score this year, largely driven by their strong performance against benchmarks.

The average overall college score in the US increased by 0.1 between 2022 and 2023, while in China the increase over the same period was 1.6. The average increase worldwide was 0.7.