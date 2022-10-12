The resemblance between Lady Di’s lover and her son Prince Harry

MEXICO CITY, October 11 (EL UNIVERSAL).- It’s been 25 years since the death of the Princess of Wales, better known as Lady Di. From then until now, millions of people remember Diana Spencer as one of the royals with the most humanitarian attitudes. With a profile that little fit the customs of those times, the mother of princes William and Harry knew how to conquer the hearts of many people who saw in her an inspiring woman.

Lady Di’s life was not easy and her marriage to the then Prince Charles did not make her more enjoyable. On the contrary, it was full of tensions and controversies that did not go unnoticed by the media of that time. Who is now the successor of Queen Elizabeth II, in those years of courtship and marriage with Diana, he had an extramarital affair with Camila Parker.

Many years after the divorce and subsequent death of Lady Di, Carlos married his lover in 2005 and they have been together ever since. This is how they can be seen in their protocol acts of royalty, confirming the love and relationship they always maintained despite their marriages with children.

Who was Lady Di’s lover?

Despite her disappointment with a frustrated marriage, Lady Di trusted in love and gave herself a new opportunity in secret, at the hands of James Hewitt, a riding teacher who was hired to provide services at Buckingham Palace. The romance with the instructor was between the years 1986 and 1991, and the Princess of Wales was really happy at that time.

At the time, Diana Spencer was meeting her lover at the professor’s mother’s house and she was using the pseudonym “Julia”. When the media made the information of the romance public, the relationship ended in 1992 and there began the absolute decline of the marriage with Prince Charles, until divorcing in 1996. In one of the interviews granted by Hewitt, the instructor admitted his resemblance to the prince Harry but he denied that he is his father. Although the media pointed to the physical resemblance between them, James told the Daily Mail in 2002 that Lady Di’s youngest son was already walking when he met her.