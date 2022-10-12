The reason why Don Ramón did not pay the rent in “El chavo del 8”

Don Ramón and his hidden secret

October 11, 2022 1:34 p.m.

El Chavo del 8 is one of the most remembered television programs, it marked the life and childhood of several generations, the funny adventures of the characters that inhabited the neighborhood of El Chavo entertained us for more than four decades, and without a doubt one of the the most iconic characters was that of Don Ramón who earned the affection and admiration of all viewers.

Don Ramón was the lazy angry character but he knew how to amuse us with his witty phrases and attitudes, however, many remember him for not having paid the rent for fourteen months, Mr. Barriga did not lose hope that his tenant would surprise him at some point and could pay the rent, but on very few occasions he was able to and today we will tell you why he did not.

It must be remembered that Don Ramón arrived in the neighborhood just married to the mother of “Chilindrina”, however, when his daughter was born he was left a widower, and some theories assure that the character of Don Ramón became depressed and to a certain extent he became embittered, reason why who never wanted to do anything, and the few jobs he had he left because he did things with very little encouragement, but we were never able to verify the true fact.

The end of Don Ramón in Chavo del 8

The actor Ramón Valdés who gave life to Don Ramón decided to leave the program due to problems and differences with Chespirito’s wife, as several actors who made up the cast of El Chavo del 8 assure that after the power that Roberto Gómez Bolaños gave Florinda Meza, was the cause that the program was losing its members.