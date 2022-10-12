The questions that bothered Giammattei about the state of Calamity and river dredging

Giammattei updated, together with several of his ministers and the heads of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) and the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh), the data on the impact that tropical cyclone Julia has had in Guatemala, but when asked about the state of Calamity and the dredging of rivers, he became uncomfortable, answered and got up from the table even though it was a live broadcast, although the Communication team that accompanies him tried to hide the incident by cutting the transmission.

“Then let’s not do anything and let people continue dying!”, President Alejandro Giammattei responded annoyed during a press conference, to the question of why states of Calamity and river dredging continue to be chosen, when those measures have lent themselves to acts of corruption.

The president was consulted on why opt for these measures, when, for example, Victims of Hurricane Iota still do not receive the benefits they are supposed to receive, but he replied annoyed.

“I congratulate him, let’s not do anything and let people continue to die, let’s not dredge more than 200 rivers, for their cultural heritage, they are full of siltation because indeed in the past there was corruption, but today we have scientific methods in which we can measure exactly the amount by drone controls where the human person does not intervene”, Giammattei said.

The president said before suspending the conference: “but the answer is, then, let’s not dredge, that people die, excuse me, Mr. Journalist, it seems to me that this is a totally irresponsible position”.

📸 JD Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/MWqW089nfv — Carlos Kestler (@CKestler_GTV) October 12, 2022

damage count

Until 6:30 p.m., when government authorities held a press conference regarding the impact of tropical cyclone Julia, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) explained that 359 incidents associated with this natural phenomenon have been recorded.

He added that 15 people have died from situations associated with Julia and that 606 thousand 184 people have been affected by the meteor.

The report details that 11 bridges have been affected, of which seven were destroyed by the currents. He also mentions that three hammock bridges have been damaged. There are 84 road sections affected.

In total, 209 floods have been reported and the most affected departments are Izabal (83), Alta Verapaz (64), Huehuetenango (57), Quiché (43), Petén (27), Zacapa (25) and Suchitepéquez (24).