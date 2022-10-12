The powerful 11 of Barcelona with which he wants to defeat Inter Milan and chase away the ghosts of the Europa League
2022-10-12
LINEUPS:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Eric García, Marcos Alonso, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Dembélé, Raphinha and Lewandowski.
Inter de Milan: Onana, Dumfries, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dimarco, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko and Lautaro Martínez.
Barcelona hosts Inter Milan this Wednesday (1:00 PM) in a match without right to ruling, in which a defeat would practically leave it out of the Champions League in the group stage.
The azulgrana team is third in group C, three points behind Inter, second-placed, and six behind the leader Bayern Munich, which has a full record of victories and for whom a new victory against Viktoria Pilsen on Wednesday would give them the mathematical classification.
Rudiger receives 20 stitches after suffering a cut on his face and Ancelotti reveals his condition
The last two Barça defeats against Bayern and Inter have greatly complicated the path of the Catalan team, which, in case of defeat, only a stumble by the Germans against the modest Viktoria, would give some oxygen.
“We are in an uncomfortable situation and now we have emergencies, but tomorrow we have a final to try to fix it,” Barça coach Xavi Hernández said on Tuesday at the press conference prior to the match.
– ‘Go on the attack’ –
The crucial duel with Inter also comes a few days before the league classic against Real Madrid next Sunday, in which the two greats of Spanish football will play for the leadership of their domestic championship.
The azulgrana team will host Inter after beating Celta by the minimum on Saturday in a match in which the Barcelona fans ended up suffering.
Kylian Mbappé became PSG’s top scorer in the Champions League
Faced with this, on Wednesday “we will go on the attack, we have to be intense. What worries us is attacking better”, said Xavi.
“The ideal would be to score a goal soon, but it’s complicated, they come out very strong, they defend well at the back”, said midfielder Pedro González ‘Pedri’.
In a match without right to ruling, Xavi will once again have Robert Lewandowski to lead the attack, who after a spectacular start, accumulates two official matches without seeing a goal.
“It’s everyone’s day, the team. Of course Robert has to be important, but him and everyone”, said Xavi.
The match against the Italian team will be the occasion for the Pole to recover the lost aim.
– Low defense –
Along with him, Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha should complete the attack, in a team where the biggest problems are in a defense weighed down by injuries.
The hope of being able to recover central defender Jules Koundé for this match seems to be fading and the new objective would be to be able to count on the Frenchman on Sunday against Real Madrid.
“In principle we don’t have him except surprise right now. For Sunday it can arrive, but it will depend on his sensations ”, explained Xavi.
Opposite will be an Inter, which the controversial victory last week, with Barça complaints about the arbitration, has revived.
Coming into that game with two consecutive defeats in the Italian league, after beating Barça, the Lombard team also beat Sassuolo 2-1 at the weekend to take another step towards the noble zone of the Italian league table.
The tremendous blow that Rudiger took to prevent the fall of Real Madrid and that is how Messi and Antonela were captured
“Before the first leg, I said that the duel with Barcelona was a great opportunity to show our value and we knew how to take advantage of it. Now this match is fundamental for the classification (to the round of 16), ”said the Italian team’s coach, Simone Inzaghi, on Tuesday.
The victory against Barça last week allowed Inter to get back on track in the Champions League, where they now have a good opportunity to get into the round of 16 with another win.
“We know it will be difficult. We are going to meet a very strong team. We will have to know how to suffer together. This game will be decisive for the future of the group”, concluded Inzaghi.
– Probable Teams:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Eric Garcia, Pique, Marcos Alonso – Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Pedri – Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha. Coach: Xavi Hernandez
Inter de Milan: Onana – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Dzeko, Lautaro. Coach: Simone Inzaghi
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Hour: 1:00 PM
Channel: ESPN