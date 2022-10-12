The powerful 11 ​​of Barcelona with which he wants to defeat Inter Milan and chase away the ghosts of the Europa League

2022-10-12

Barcelona hosts Inter Milan this Wednesday (1:00 PM) in a match without right to ruling, in which a defeat would practically leave it out of the Champions League in the group stage.

The azulgrana team is third in group C, three points behind Inter, second-placed, and six behind the leader Bayern Munich, which has a full record of victories and for whom a new victory against Viktoria Pilsen on Wednesday would give them the mathematical classification.

The last two Barça defeats against Bayern and Inter have greatly complicated the path of the Catalan team, which, in case of defeat, only a stumble by the Germans against the modest Viktoria, would give some oxygen.

“We are in an uncomfortable situation and now we have emergencies, but tomorrow we have a final to try to fix it,” Barça coach Xavi Hernández said on Tuesday at the press conference prior to the match.

– ‘Go on the attack’ –

The crucial duel with Inter also comes a few days before the league classic against Real Madrid next Sunday, in which the two greats of Spanish football will play for the leadership of their domestic championship.

The azulgrana team will host Inter after beating Celta by the minimum on Saturday in a match in which the Barcelona fans ended up suffering.

Faced with this, on Wednesday “we will go on the attack, we have to be intense. What worries us is attacking better”, said Xavi.

“The ideal would be to score a goal soon, but it’s complicated, they come out very strong, they defend well at the back”, said midfielder Pedro González ‘Pedri’.

In a match without right to ruling, Xavi will once again have Robert Lewandowski to lead the attack, who after a spectacular start, accumulates two official matches without seeing a goal.

“It’s everyone’s day, the team. Of course Robert has to be important, but him and everyone”, said Xavi.