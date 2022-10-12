The mystery is over – SwingComplete

Sports

CodeList
By Jesus Perez Vichot (Chuchi)

According to Bob Nightengale (journalist, MLB member and columnist for USA Today) in a recent post on his official Twitter account, he stated that Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman had said he would attend his mandatory training if he was definitely going. to be included in the postseason list.

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman said he would attend their mandatory workout if he definitely was going to be on their postseason roster. The Yankees could not give him that assurance. Chapman stayed home in Miami. The Yankees told him to stay there. His Yankee career is over.

According to the renowned American journalist, the Yankees could not give that security to Chapman, so the Cuban decided to stay at home in Miami. Nightengale also added that the Yankees then told the 34-year-old left-handed reliever to stay in Miami. Nightengale ended his comment this way: “His career with the Yankees is over.”

Whatever the cause of the Cuban’s non-inclusion on the Yankees’ active roster for the postseason, it is still sad news. The decision, correct or not, harms the New York team and its aspirations to continue advancing in the playoffs.

It is no secret to anyone that the Yankees’ bullpen has had problems throughout the regular season. Right now he looks like the most fragile part of the mighty Bronx squad. Not having a pitcher of Chapman’s caliber and experience at this point is devastating.

