The Lion roared! Olimpia qualified for the Concacaf League final by beating Motagua 1-0
TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- The Lion roared! The Olympia qualified for the grand final of the Concacaf League after leaving the road Motagua with an agonizing 1-0 victory that keeps him in search of his dream of lifting his second title in the regional tournament.
In a dramatic and electrifying finale, where the merengue caste ended up weighing down, Carlos “El Mango” Sanchez became the unexpected hero of the match by punishing his former team with a strong whiplash to send Old León to the definition for the title against the Alajuelense Sports League.
El Viejo León began by taking the initiative by carrying out very dangerous actions on Jonathan Rougier’s goal.
The first notice was received by Michaell Chirinos, who with a powerful shot rocked the outer net of the goal defended by the Honduran nationalized Argentine goalkeeper.
In a match that lacked emotions in its first stages, German Mejía would begin to be one of the protagonists of the match by earning the first yellow card of the match.
“El Patón” made things very complicated for his team in the 26th minute after committing a reckless infraction against Juan Ángel Delgado, which cost him expulsion and left Old León with 10 men.
At that moment it seemed that Motagua would go to the front in search of the goal, however, Eddie Hernandez barely disturbed Edrick Menjívar with a lukewarm shot at 35.
Despite being one down, who was closest to opening the scoring was El Albo through a powerful 35-meter shot by Michaell Chirinos, which crashed against the crossbar while Jonathan Rougier, already defeated, took it out with the view.
After a good attempt by Chirinos, the Blues would close the first half with a volley shot by Marcelo Santos that was well contained by Menjívar, but the referee invalidated the action for offside.
“El Mango” Sánchez was the white hero
Motagua’s numerical superiority did not last long in the second half after Marcelo Pereira, in record time, saw the two yellow cards in 40 seconds, which ended up leveling the actions on the field.
After Pereira’s expulsion, the process of the match was characterized by being very rough, so they had to wait until the 73rd minute to witness a dangerous action after a mid-distance shot that was contained by Yan Maciel.
The Blues did not take long to respond through Eddie Hernández who in his head had the clearest idea for the Spoiled at 75, but an extraordinary Edrick Menjívar denied him the shout of goal.
Motagua would be close once again through Mauro Ortiz, but he took out a forced shot that was very easy to stop for an impassable Menjívar.
Everything seemed to indicate that the qualifier for the grand final would be decided on penalties, but unexpectedly, Carlos “El Mango” Sánchez ended up being the hero for all Olympism.
After a great leaked ball, the left back took the ball inside the unprotected Motagüense area and punished what was his former team with a powerful whiplash for Jonathan Rougier to install Old León in a new international final.
The delirium in the stadium was unique and Pedro Troglio, showing his skill on the bench, sealed the game with the entry of Juan Pablo Montes.
The Eagles, in a desperate attempt to tie, had one last shot from the corner that Jonathan Rougier was about to push.