The Lion roared! Olimpia qualified for the Concacaf League final by beating Motagua 1-0

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- The Lion roared! The Olympia qualified for the grand final of the Concacaf League after leaving the road Motagua with an agonizing 1-0 victory that keeps him in search of his dream of lifting his second title in the regional tournament.

In a dramatic and electrifying finale, where the merengue caste ended up weighing down, Carlos “El Mango” Sanchez became the unexpected hero of the match by punishing his former team with a strong whiplash to send Old León to the definition for the title against the Alajuelense Sports League.

El Viejo León began by taking the initiative by carrying out very dangerous actions on Jonathan Rougier’s goal.

The first notice was received by Michaell Chirinos, who with a powerful shot rocked the outer net of the goal defended by the Honduran nationalized Argentine goalkeeper.

In a match that lacked emotions in its first stages, German Mejía would begin to be one of the protagonists of the match by earning the first yellow card of the match.

“El Patón” made things very complicated for his team in the 26th minute after committing a reckless infraction against Juan Ángel Delgado, which cost him expulsion and left Old León with 10 men.

At that moment it seemed that Motagua would go to the front in search of the goal, however, Eddie Hernandez barely disturbed Edrick Menjívar with a lukewarm shot at 35.

Despite being one down, who was closest to opening the scoring was El Albo through a powerful 35-meter shot by Michaell Chirinos, which crashed against the crossbar while Jonathan Rougier, already defeated, took it out with the view.

After a good attempt by Chirinos, the Blues would close the first half with a volley shot by Marcelo Santos that was well contained by Menjívar, but the referee invalidated the action for offside.