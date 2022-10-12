The Glazers are willing to sell Manchester United for more than 10 billion dollars

While the Man Utd seeks to regain prominence in the Premier League and at European level with the new project spearheaded by Erik Ten Hag, much of the Red Devil fans continue to show their discontent with Glazer Family, who have been asked to leave the club in the hands of a new owner.

In the midst of the protests of this large sector of the fans, various rumors have circulated about the possible sale of the club to the interest of some billionaire businessmen, including Sir Jim Rattcliffe, who recently openly declared his desire to buy the team.

The billionaire businessman, owner of the chemical INEOS, revealed in an interview with the Financial Times, who recently had a meeting with the Glazers to discuss the possible purchase of the team, however, the Americans made it clear that the club would not be for sale.

“Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family, who I met. I met Joel and Avram and they are the best people I have to say. They are correct gentlemen, very nice people, and they do not want to sell the club”, explained Rattcliffe in an interview.

In the same way, he reiterated the desire he had to take over Chelsea and assured that He looked for an opportunity to buy United, however, he hinted that he will not try to buy the Old Trafford team again.

“If it had been for sale in the summer, yes, We probably would have had a chance with Chelsea, but we can’t wait for Manchester United to be available one day.”, he added.

The millionaire figure that the Glazer would accept to sell to United

However, following Rattcliffe’s statements, the Daily Star of England announced that the Glazers would consider selling the club for a multimillion-dollar figure of $10 billion.

In the event that any buyer agreed to buy the English club at that figure. Manchester United would become the most valuable club in the world of sports, surpassing American sports franchises such as the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots.teams that are valued at $8 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively.