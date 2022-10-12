The first player who asks to return to Chivas, after the departure of Ricardo Peláez

The leader said goodbye to his management of almost three years where he fell far short of expectations by only achieving two qualifications for the Liguilla.

With the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the sports management of Club Guadalajara, more changes are expected in the leadership for the immediate future, such as the planning of the 2023 Closing Tournament, for this reason there is a player who raises his hand to return, after being separated from the institution since 2020 and finally transferred to the MLS.

It is no secret to anyone that Eduardo Chofis López was not well seen by the former sports director of the Sacred Flock, after the party where several players attended without the permission of the leadership, which ended with a complaint of sexual abuse against Dieter Villalpando, but The attacker has never stopped expressing his desire to return for a sports rematch.

In recent statements for Fox Sports, Chofis confessed that before he arrived in Pachuca, from the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, tried to seek an approach with the board to find out the possibility of staying in the squad for the 2022 Opening, However, he received a response that could have been from Ricardo Peláez, although the footballer never confirmed the name.

“I had an intention, I had a rematch because it was not a question of money, as they say, that I did not want to renew; question of money was not. If so, I had offers in China and I didn’t want to accept them. I wanted to be here, in Mexico. I come more mature and I wanted a new challenge, but they told me that I did not fit in with the team, that the team was already complete”, Lalo Lopez commented.

Why did Chofis leave Chivas?

After the incident in 2020, Chofis López received the warning that he would not return to avstretch the red and white shirt while Peláez Linares was on the Guadalajara board, but with his recent departure, the talented attacker only has to convince Amaury Vergara that the issue of indiscipline has been left behind to receive a new opportunity at the Perla Tapatia. For now, the player from Torreón is preparing to face the Liguilla with Pachuca.

