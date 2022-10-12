The FDA approves the bivalent booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) modified today, Wednesday, the emergency use authorizations for the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to authorize their use as a single booster dose in minors. between 5 and 11 years.

However, the application of the vaccine will vary depending on the brand. In a statement, the US regulator explained that it has given the green light to that dose of the Moderna for children under six years of age, who may receive it two months after the initial regimen (two doses) or the first booster has been administered.

While, the fourth dose of Pfizer for children under five yearswho will be able to access this booster two months after receiving the first or two initial doses.

The FDA detailed that these boosters include a messenger RNA component that provides an immune response, which protects against COVID-19 in general, and specifically against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron.

The head of the FDA Peter Marks He said in the note that there is a greater risk of exposure to the virus from the face-to-face return to schools and the return of the population, in general, to their usual activities.

“Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death”said Marks, director of the Center for Biological Evaluation and Research at the FDA.

The health official stressed that, just as COVID-19 is usually a less serious disease in minors than in adults, more and more children have become infected and have ended up hospitalized with the successive waves of the epidemic, for which he encouraged parents to immunize their children.

After the approval of the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must issue a recommendation before minors can receive this booster.

A CDC scientific committee is expected to meet next week to review the data on those doses in minors.

Modified boosters for Americans ages 12 and older were released last month.

These combined or “bivalent” boosters are designed to amplify immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness, whether they catch omicron in the coming months, or a different mutant that more closely resembles the original virus.

“We want to have the best of both worlds”said Bill Gruber, a Pfizer pediatrician.

Only people who received their initial vaccines, with any of the original formula versions, qualify for an updated booster. That means about three-quarters of Americans age 12 and older are eligible. As of last weekend, only at least 13 million had received an updated booster, the White House COVID-19 coordinator estimated, Ashish Jha.

On the other hand, vaccinating children for the first time has been more difficult. Fewer than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have received their two main doses and would therefore qualify for the new booster.

Pfizer said it could ship up to 6 million children’s doses within a week of authorization, in addition to ongoing shipments of adult doses.