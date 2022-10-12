The experiment of a US city to compensate some of its African-American citizens

By Mike Wendling

BBC, Evanston

3 hours

image source, louis weathers Caption, When Louis Weathers and his wife were looking for a house during the 1950s, they were only shown properties in the majority black area of ​​Evanston.

Evanston, in the state of Illinois, is a quiet place in the midst of an unusual experiment.

In this college town north of Chicagoa shimmer of opulence shimmers through the windows of brick buildings, while rainbow flags and “Black Lives Matter” signs are seen everywhere.

Its population of 78,000 is diverse: about two-thirds white, nearly a fifth black, with significant Asian and Hispanic communities, and its politics, unsurprisingly, liberal.

During the 2020 election, Donald Trump got less than a tenth of the vote in Evanston.

However, like other places in the United States, Evanston is grappling with a legacy of racial inequality stemming from slavery and segregation.

While some places, like California, discuss reparations to make amends for slavery, Evanston’s focus has turned to a more recent injustice: discrimination against Black citizens when it comes to buying a home.

The city began paying black residents who faced barriers to buying the home they wanted due to mid-20th century policies. And it became the first american city in doing it.

Beneficiaries are delighted, although not everyone agrees that this is really justice.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Evanston’s political scene is progressive. Local politicians say that a reparations bill came about as a result.

What are the repairs?

For centuries there has been the idea that the United States is indebted to its black citizens, some of whom were slaves, while others have continued to suffer the repercussions of racism.

Throughout the 18th century, a Ghanaian slave named Belinda Royall received a pension from a court in Massachusetts. Some historians consider it the first example of slavery redress in US history.

A Civil War-era Army order seized a large swath of land in South Carolina and Georgia from white owners for distribution to freed slaves. The size of the parcels gave rise to the slogan “40 acres and a mule”, a byword for slavery’s promised reparations, but the promise was ultimately not kept.

Since the Civil War, reparations have never been granted on a large scale and, until very recently, the idea of ​​paying the descendants of slaves has been a political failure.

Black leaders in Congress have introduced a bill every year to establish a committee to study reparations since the 1980s, but it never came close to becoming law.

“It’s heavy lifting,” said Robin Rue Simmons, a reparations activist and former Evanston City Council member who was instrumental in getting the measure passed into effect in the city.

Simmons sees the Evanston project as a small local step that could have huge implications.

“We have shown that reparations are possible and achievable,” he said.

Evanston’s plan was conceived through a series of town hall meetings and consultations with local residents, Simmons explained.

However, the initiative is notable for what it does not contemplate: there are no cash payments and it has no direct link to slavery.

Instead, the project focuses on specific characteristics of the black community. To be eligible, adult residents must have lived in Evanston prior to 1969, during the height of housing discrimination.

The system prevented most African-American families from accumulating wealth from one generation to the next.

Evanston repairs take the form of $25,000 grants, which can only be used for residential repairs, a mortgage payment, or a down payment on a home.

Those conditions mean the pool of eligible residents is small: Just over 120 applied in the first round.

They are at least 70 years old. Several applicants have already died and the process has taken time. The law was approved in 2019, but only recently the first 16 beneficiaries were randomly chosen.

For this reason, residents like Louis Weathers, 87, questioned the possibility of receiving the payment.

“Like everyone else, I was just waiting for my 40 acres and a mule, which I knew I would never get,” he said.

However, it turned out that Weathers was one of the first 16 chosen. He grew up in Evanston after his father moved from Alabama in the 1930s.

looking for a home

After serving in the military in Korea, Weathers returned to Evanston and got a job at the post office. He and his wife hoped to start a family, so they bought a house in Evanston’s Fifth Ward, one of the few neighborhoods where they could buy a home.

That community was mostly black.

The location didn’t bother him, but the terms of the loan alarmed Weathers. Instead of getting a mortgage, he received a loan agreement, a type of financial instrument commonly offered to African-Americans.

Caption, Louis Weathers plans to use the money from the repairs for his son’s housing costs.

Unlike a mortgage, the buyer does not legally own the home until the loan agreement is paid in full, and does not build equity with the payments. Missing even one payment can put the house at risk of foreclosure, and the owner loses everything he invested.

She now lives in an apartment and plans to put the repairs she received toward her son’s mortgage, one of the permitted uses for the money.

After some initial skepticism about the focus on housing costs, he now backs the scheme.

“It has a good purpose,” he said. “If they only handed out cash, to me that’s just throwing money away. People wouldn’t use it the right way.”

Reparations for all?

Not everyone agrees. Cicely Fleming, another African-American member of the Evanston City Council, was the only one to vote against the project, which she called “a housing plan disguised as repair.”

“This is not a change that can be a beacon for the nation,” he said. “It’s a dim, weak light.”

Fleming and some other activists believe the plan is not ambitious enough and that its ties to homeownership exclude the poorest residents, those who cannot afford to buy their own homes.

It’s a minority opinion, but even some recipients of the money agree.

Ramona Burton, 73, is delighted with her new fence, upgraded windows, fireplace and electrical system. She is “very grateful” and says that she would never have been able to pay for the repairs if her number had not been one of the first chosen.

However, “some people don’t have a house. Maybe they have student loans or a car,” he said. “I didn’t like the restrictions.”

Caption, Ramona Burton looks at the repaired chimney and new windows, made possible by a first-of-its-kind repair program.

A long way to go

Simmons considered opposition to local politics “counterproductive.”

“We were briefed by members of the black community who were involved in the process,” he said. “It’s practical and it’s justice.”

When it comes to reparations, “we’re not really thinking, ‘Should it be a federal policy or a local policy? Should it be housing or education or cash?’ It really should be everything,” he added.

He warns that projects like the one in Evanston are simply impossible in many places.

“We have a history of progressive values. We have a strong and diverse city council, as well as a historic black community that is well organized and engaged,” he said. “Other communities don’t have that.

“We are doing a complex job, knowing that we have a long way to go.”