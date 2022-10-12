The exotic Hummer boasted by the son of Jean-Claude Van Damme

The youngest son of Jean-Claude Van Damme follows in his father’s footsteps in acting, but also shares a second passion with the Hollywood veteran which is his love of cars, turning heads from an impressive Hummer shown here. Keep reading…

October 11, 2022 8:07 p.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme in addition to acting and being one of the most prominent personalities in Hollywood along with the select group made up of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren Among other figures, he is also a family man who highlights his most personal side on his networks.

In several photographs, you can see the children he had with his current wife Gladys Portugués, called Bianca Bree and Kristopher Van Damme, and the youngest Nicholas Van Varenberg who was born from another relationship, who have followed in his father’s footsteps in acting.

Nevertheless, There is a second passion of the protagonist of the famous movie “Universal Soldier” as his love of cars, which can be seen on his instagram account, a detail that is shared by his sons Kristopher and Nicholas that appear in photos of the cars where they shook the world and monopolized attention.

Regarding the youngest son Nicholas, he amazed everyone from a silver-colored Hummer H3, a spectacular off-road vehicle with a five-cylinder engine, 239 horsepower, power of 5,600 rpm and a maximum speed of 160 km/h traveling in this imposing body.

no doubt that father and son have an excellent relationship, at the same time that they share many things in common, a facet applauded by their fans with joy and in love with the talent of this great family.