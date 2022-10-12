Sports

The emotional reaction of Alexis Vega for the departure of Ricardo Peláez from Chivas de Guadalajara in Social Networks

MX League

Ricardo Peláez, until this Tuesday sports director of the Chivas de Guadalajara, was key for striker Alexis Vega to continue in the institution, for which he reacted on social networks upon learning of his departure.

Alexis Vega reacted sentimentally to the departure of Ricardo Peláez
© IMAGO7Alexis Vega reacted sentimentally to the departure of Ricardo Peláez

The star striker of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alexis Vega, appeared on social networks to react emotionally upon learning of the departure of until this Tuesday sports director: Ricardo Peláezwho was a key piece in finalizing the extension of the contract of the offensive figure of the rojiblanca institution.

The main squad of the Sacred Flock broke ranks on Monday, October 10, at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valleto comply with three weeks of vacation before reporting back on Monday, October 31 to undergo the rigorous medical and physical evaluations, to start a preseason that will take the people of Guadalajara on a two-game tour of Spain, to be held on December 9 and 11.

Chivas said goodbye on Sunday after falling in another emotional penalty shootout 5-4 (1-1) against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for reclassification to the 2022 Apertura Playoffsto close his participation with a streak of four outings without being able to win after successive defeats against Tigres (1-4), América (2-1) and Cruz Azul (2-1) to which added the elimination in the playoff against La Franja and that emulated the outcome of their duel in the Apertura 2021 on that same stage and instance.

Ricardo Peláez offered this Tuesday at a conference at the Akron Stadium, where he confirmed his departure from the fold upon being fired from his position as sports director. A transmission that took the Chivas squad by surprise, although the first to appear on social networks and react to the managerial decision was the main red and white star: Alexis Vega.

Alexis Vega expressed himself on social networks once Peláez’s departure was confirmed, although he did so only with three crying emojis in a post on Twitter. Peláez was key for the striker to extend his contractual relationship until December 2024, which at the time was described as the greatest success of his management.

