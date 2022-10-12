The dark practices that were done in “El Chavo del 8” and nobody remembers

El Chavo del 8 and his mysteries

El Chavo del 8 was one of the most important programs on Mexican television, it had four decades of great success thanks to its funny stories, we know that the creation of Chespirito is one of the most important, since his program was not only placed as the number one in Mexico but in more than 40 countries throughout the world.

We know that the “El Chavo del 8” program kept many secrets that over time have been revealed by some participants in the cast of the program, or by theories that fans and netizens have understood, today we will talk about one of the terrifying mysteries that hid the program, we already know that Chespirito has been linked to witchcraft, since it has even been speculated that the success of the program was thanks to a pact with the devil.

On this occasion we will talk about one of the practices that were done in Chavo del 8 and everyone took it as a comedy, because we remember the funny but feared episode of the so-called “Shocking Spirits” in which the “Witch of 71”, “Doña Florinda ” and “Don Ramón” get together to see if the disappearances that occurred in the neighborhood were the work of beings from beyond, and they make a ritual to invoke them and be able to maintain communication with them, to which we all found it funny because of the fear that They showed the characters from El Chavo del 8.

What are the “Shocking Spirits”?

According to the (RAE) the word ‘Chocarrería’ is something funny or rude, so we can say that although it seems scary it could be spirits or ghosts that are not bad and only seek to have fun by hiding objects to generate a feeling of discomfort or fear. , and it was in this theory that Chespirito inspired the dark episode.