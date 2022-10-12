The controversial decision of Dave Roberts

Julius Uriah stepped onto the mound at Dodger Stadium for his first start in a Game 1 of MLB Playoffs and how the 2022 regular season ended, the Mexican pitcher started dominant in the first game Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Postseason. Even Dave Roberts himself tried to save him!

The first thing that Urías did was to take away the streak that he had Manny Machado of always reaching a base in the last five at-bats against the Dodgers pitcher. Julio led the Padres star to ground out in the first at-bat and struck him out the second time he faced him.

Everything seemed to indicate that it would be a great opening of Julius Uriah in Game 1 of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres of the 2022 MLB Playoffs. The left-handed pitcher became so dominant that he reached 26 pitches for strikes and seven balls until the third inning of the game on October 11. However, the fifth inning came and everything changed for the Mexican pitcher.

Wil Myers homered off Urias and Padres reported on the scoreboard. Then Trent Grisham drove in one more run for Austin Nola to bring in the third streak against the Dodgers with a sacrifice fly. Dave Roberts knew what was coming to Julio and that is why he made a controversial decision.

He tried to save Urías from a home run and ended up hurting the Dodgers

Dave Roberts he asked for one of the team’s two challenges to see if a fan had caused interference in Trayce Thompson’s attempt to catch the Wil Myers home run. Although the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to save Julius Uriah of a home run, it was more than evident on the replay on television that the fan did not intervene in the play. The manager’s controversial decision ended up hurting the franchise because they lost the challenge even though they would end up winning Game 1 by five runs to three.