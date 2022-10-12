Entertainment

The conditions that Angelique Boyer sets to accept a role are the same as those of Altair Jarabo

Altair Jarabo and Angelique Boyer
Altair Jarabo and Angelique Boyer

Since 2004 Angelique Boyer has carved out her career as an actress and protagonist of telenovelas, playing Vico in Rebelde and Teresa in the homonymous production of Güero Castro. All her productions are successful titles where the actress demonstrated her talent and beauty.

So it can be said that she is an established actress who can afford to set certain conditions or requirements to appear or not in a production, since she already has a name in the memory and affection of viewers. Among the requests that she has is not to work with Gisselle González, who is a producer for Televisa, and with whom she already worked on Empire of Lies and assured that her ideas were not supported.

More celebrity news:

HIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WAS TAKEN AWAY. BELINDA WOULD HAVE STAYED LIKE A VILLAGE BRIDE, DRESSED AND DISRUPTED

LIKE DOGS AND CATS. THE REAL REASON WHY LAURA ZAPATA AND LUCÍA MÉNDEZ CANNOT SUPPORT EACH OTHER

The second condition is that they respect his time, since he does not like to work tirelessly. In an Instagram video, he clarified that he always allows a year to pass between projects because: “Normally between projects I let a year go by, because it’s good for me, it’s good for you and it’s good for my career. I don’t like saying no to work.”

Angelique chooses what she will interpret

And like Adela Noriega and Altaír Jarabo, Teresa’s interpreter does not want to accept any story or role; She is looking for a character that challenges her as an actress and becomes a challenge, that is, a leading role that involves acting preparation work.

