The Athletic reveals that Haaland’s clause only applies to teams outside of England
2022-10-11
In the last hours it was revealed that the Norwegian striker, Erling Haland It has a termination clause of 200 million euros. Also, it is known that the attacker of the City You will only be able to go out only to teams outside of England.
In several news it was said that Erling Haland He had an exit clause to leave for less money than the rest of the clubs in two years.
But the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, recently confirmed that this information was a lie. However, that does not mean that there is no price for the striker to leave City at any moment, as the newspaper said. The Athletic.
Where does it mention that Haland has a termination clause of 200 million euros (4,804,121,687.14 lempiras) that will come into force from the summer of 2024, when he completes two years of his contract with the City. His value then declines as his five-year contract nears its end.
Considering the information of The Athleticthe clause applies to any club outside of England, but no rival from the premier league You may activate an option at any time during your stay. Haland in the City. This makes a move from City directly to another English club almost impossible.
In this way, both the real Madrid What Barcelona they will have the possibility of taking it by paying their termination clause.