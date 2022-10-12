The Athletic reveals that Haaland’s clause only applies to teams outside of England

2022-10-11

In the last hours it was revealed that the Norwegian striker, Erling Haland It has a termination clause of 200 million euros. Also, it is known that the attacker of the City You will only be able to go out only to teams outside of England.

In several news it was said that Erling Haland He had an exit clause to leave for less money than the rest of the clubs in two years.

But the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, recently confirmed that this information was a lie. However, that does not mean that there is no price for the striker to leave City at any moment, as the newspaper said. The Athletic.